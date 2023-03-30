California State Assembly Member Holden introduces measure condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin Corridor

California State Assemblymember Chris Holden has introduced a measure in the assembly condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor and urging the United States government to take immediate action and provide humanitarian support to the Armenians of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Following successful committee passage on Tuesday, the California State Assembly will vote on the ANCA-backed measure – AJR 1 - on Thursday, March 30th.

“AJR 1 condemns Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor and urges the United States government to take immediate action and provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh,” Holden said in the California State Assembly. “Azerbaijan has maintained a total blockade of the only road between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno Karabakh region, which is home to over a 120,000 ethnic Armenians, since December 12, 2022. The blockade completely severs Artsakh’s only humanitarian lifeline to Armenia, prohibiting the transfer of food, fuel, medicine and other vital humanitarian supplies to the region. It has been more than a hundred days since this blockade has begun.”

Assembly member Holden added that the US State of California is home to a large Diaspora of Armenian-Americans, whose families and friends are being impacted by the continued blockade.