Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire again, and the targets are Artsakh civilians again.

March 30, 2023, 13:58 Azerbaijanis fire at Artsakh civilians, agricultural work stopped

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two farmers, Senorik Alaverdyan and Gennady Sargsyan, came under Azerbaijani small arms fire while working in the vineyards in the Berdashen village, Martuni, around 08:30, March 30, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh said.

The gunfire was opened from an adjacent Azerbaijani outpost.

Around 10:40 the Azeri troops opened small arms fire at six farmers – Artur Firyan, Ararat Alaverdyan, Shura Alaverdyan, Oleg Harutyunyan, Arsen Khachatryan and Novik Gabrielyan – while they were working in a wheat field in the village of Taghavard.

This information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.