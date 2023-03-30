Armenia PM holds telephone conversation European Council President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the PM's office informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan and Michel discussed issues related to the ongoing crisis caused by Azerbaijan's illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

They exchanged views on recent developments, Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process and the peace agenda.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel emphasized consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.