The President of the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Laurent Wauquiez, during his trip to Syunik, visited the entrance of the Lachin Corridor which has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.

March 30, 2023, 11:03 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes President Laurent Wauquiez calls for international attention to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In his remarks, he called for strong pressure from France to achieve the opening of the corridor.

“We’ve come to remind the world about the 150,000 people living in Artsakh, they are cut off from the world, they don’t have sufficient food and medical supplies, this is simply disastrous. This is happening in silence, overlooked…Today the world is focused on Ukraine, which is understandable, but we can’t forget Artsakh, because if there is one it doesn’t mean there isn’t another. Both are equally important for us. And it is very important that the international community reacts to this, and that France exerts maximum pressure in order for the road to be opened at least for humanitarian aid, as a first step. It is important for me to be at the entrance of the corridor, to show that France stands by Armenia and Artsakh.”