Artsakh interior ministry: Azerbaijan army closed Goris-Stepanakert motorway between Aghavno, Tegh villages at night

The Azerbaijani military has blocked the Goris-Stepanakert highway in between Aghavno and Tegh villages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh said in a statement on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The new Tegh-Kornidzor (Syunik) track circumventing the closed road, which connects to the new Kornidzor-Hin Shen road (Lachin Corridor), is ready for use. The asphalt paving works in the Tegh-Kornidzor road are in process by Armenia.

The Tegh-Kornidzor road is functional and given the ongoing blockade of Artsakh can be used for the humanitarian supplies by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the authorities added. The road is controlled by the Russian peacekeepers near the Hakari river bridge.