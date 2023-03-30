Biden extends sanctions over alleged cyberattacks on United States

US President Joe Biden has extended the national emergency and sanctions over alleged cyberattacks on the United States for another year, according to a White House notice, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "These significant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on April 1, 2015, must continue in effect beyond April 1, 2023," the document reads.

"Therefore <...> I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13694," Biden said.

According to the White House, the measures introduced by the US president’s Executive Order 13757 will also remain in effect. The sanctions particularly target Russia.