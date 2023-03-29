Military cooperation between Iran, Russia not directed against third countries, FM says

Cooperation between Iran and Russia in the sphere of defense does not infringe upon the interests of third countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told the IRNA news agency on Wednesday upon arriving in Moscow, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Cooperation in the sphere of defense is one of the issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda while it is not directed against any third country," the news agency quoted him as saying when the top diplomat was asked to comment on claims by the US Department of State that Iran is allegedly supplying Russia with drones.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected allegations of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov deemed such reports to be fake news and assured that the Russian Army used Russian-made drones. In November 2022, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic had sent drones to Russia but only a small number of them had been shipped several months prior to the special military operation in Ukraine.