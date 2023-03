Another day of strikes and protests across France as President Emmanuel Macron remains defiant, refusing mediation and a pause on his controversial pension reform plan, Euronews reports.

March 29, 2023, 09:53 Amid ongoing protests in Paris, Eiffel Tower is closing its doors to visitors

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The day of action called by unions is the tenth of its kind, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets.

The Eiffel Tower's website announced that strikers had closed down the world-famous tourist attraction. The Louvre Museum was similarly strike-bound on Monday.

Concerns that violence could mar the large demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.

Macron rammed the reforms through parliament using a special provision sidestepping any vote last week. Unions have vowed no let-up in mass demonstrations to get the government to back down.

A protester in central Paris told Euronews that "we are fed up, we just want the government to listen and understand we had enough".