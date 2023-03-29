Iranian FM leaves for Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian left Tehran for Moscow, the Telegram channel of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran's Foreign Minister will arrive in Russia at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov.

During the visit, the parties will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.