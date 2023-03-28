France to double munitions supplies to Ukraine

France will double this month its supplies of 155 mm artillery rounds to Ukraine to about 2,000 shells a month, its Defense Minister said on Tuesday.
France will double this month its supplies of 155 mm artillery rounds to Ukraine to about 2,000 shells a month, its Defense Minister said on Tuesday.
Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, on Monday addressed the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in the Canadian parliament.
Artsakh authorities reacted on March 28 to Azerbaijan’s latest offer to hold a meeting.
United States Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried spoke on the phone with the Azerbaijani foreign minister on March 27 to express concern over Azerbaijani military movements, the United States State Department spokesperson said at a press briefing.
On March 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended extraordinary session of the Security Council with the participation of representatives of the political forces of the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.
Azerbaijan’s attempts to completely “suffocate” Artsakh are accompanied by the complete inaction of the international community. This was stated by David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president, commenting at the request of NEWS.amon Azerbaijani attempts to advance in the Stepanakert-Lisagor section of Artsakh.
On the one hand, Azerbaijan invites the Artsakh authorities to Azerbaijani capital Baku for a dialogue, on the other hand, on the same day, carries out a military attack on the intercommunal road.
On March 24, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that they have registered the fact of the construction of the new Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road in Artsakh with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 14 patients from Artsakh to Armenia, bringing the total number of patients transferred amid the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade to 229, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.
Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, the Artsakh Police informs.
Donara Arstamyan, a 40-year-old pedagogue, who was born and grew up, and then worked as a teacher in the village of Avetaranots, Artsakh’s Askeran region, continues to live with a great optimism.
After the disastrous war of 2020, 54 displaced families settled in the Patara community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.
The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.
On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.
The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.
According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.
On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
month
week
day