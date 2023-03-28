France to double munitions supplies to Ukraine

France will double this month its supplies of 155 mm artillery rounds to Ukraine to about 2,000 shells a month, its Defense Minister said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu added that Paris was also planning to boost a fund that enables Kyiv to buy French weaponry.

Ukraine has identified the supply of 155 mm shells as a critical need in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Both sides are reportedly firing thousands of artillery rounds every day.

"We are doubling the delivery of 155 mm shells to bring it to 2000 a month from the end of March," Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published on Tuesday with Le Figaro newspaper.

The Ukrainian military will soon receive the Samp/T anti aircraft systems, Lecornu added.

European Union countries on March 20 agreed a 2 billion euro plan to send 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine over the next year.