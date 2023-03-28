Putin, Lukashenko may discuss security issues at Supreme State Council — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss security issues at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in April, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The agenda of the Supreme State Council is, of course, first of all focused on the topical issues of the development of the Union State. However, if necessary, the sides may discuss other issues, such as security. Especially since the issue is quite topical due to the well-known circumstances, in connection with the unfriendly countries surrounding us," the Kremlin spokesman stressed in reply to a question about possible topics of discussion.