Melanie Joly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, on Monday addressed the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in the Canadian parliament.

March 28, 2023, 13:50 Canada FM calls on Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I share the concerns of Armenian Canadians and Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh. We continue to call on the Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the Lachin Corridor. We need to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis. Canada supports the 2020 ceasefire agreement, including the return of Armenian prisoners of war. It is important that the ceasefire – which is supported by the EU monitoring group – be respected,” Mélanie Joly said.