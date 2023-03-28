ICRC transfers 14 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 14 patients from Artsakh to Armenia, bringing the total number of patients transferred amid the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade to 229, the Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 14 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and pathologies requiring emergency surgical interventions have been transported today, on March 28, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

11 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

5 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

5 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 1 of them in critical condition.

A total of 229 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry said in a statement on social media.