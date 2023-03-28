Spectators at the Sweden-Azerbaijan Euro 2024 qualifier waved the flag of Artsakh and displayed posters calling for an end to the blockade.

March 28, 2023, 09:37 Sweden demolish Azerbaijan 5:0 at Euro 2024 qualifier as spectators wave Artsakh flag

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Nagorno Karabakh has been blockaded by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022 after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Corridor.

Spectators displayed a large poster saying "End the blockade of Artsakh."

Sweden won 5:0 in the match.

Forsberg opened the score for Sweden at 38’, while Azerbaijan’s Mustafazade scored an own goal in 65’.

Gyokeres, Karlsson and Elanga scored the remaining goals in the 79th, 88th and 89th minutes respectively.