On the one hand, Azerbaijan invites the Artsakh authorities to Azerbaijani capital Baku for a dialogue, on the other hand, on the same day, carries out a military attack on the intercommunal road. This is not just cynicism; this is the open position of the Azerbaijani authorities, which means that they need Artsakh without its ethnic population.

March 27, 2023, 16:15 The Created Situation is Worrisome. Clear and Drastic Steps of Russian peacekeeping Troops Needed. Military Expert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS:Military expert Vladimir Harutyunyan told "Artsakhpress" and added that the created situation is very worrying, and to relieve it, clear and drastic steps of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh are needed.

"Azerbaijani side has been spreading the false thesis that Armenians are transporting weapons from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers. There was no response, no retort from the Russian side, which resulted in the attacks on the Stepanakert-Lisagor intercommunal road, including the tragic case of the three policemen killed and one injured while performing their duty.

Unfortunately, this process continues and may reach more dangerous levels," said the military expert.

According to the military expert, the destructive and aggressive behavior consistently shown by official Baku should be immediately prevented; otherwise new provocations will be inevitable, directed against both the Artsakh and Russian sides.

"Notifying the peacekeepers after the incidents may be important in terms of protocol, but today we actually have a situation where new dangers are visible and clear actions are required to prevent them.

Therefore, there is no logical explanation to wait for them to be recorded and then react, especially since peacekeepers are usually unable to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani violations and return them to their starting positions," said Vladimir Harutyunyan.