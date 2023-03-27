Shots were fired Sunday from the Azerbaijani combat positions at Artsakh civilians working in a pomegranate orchard, the Artsakh Police informs.

March 27, 2023, 14:57 Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilians working in Martakert town pomegranate orchard, agricultural work stopped

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: At 11:30am on Monday, Alyosha Zakaryan, the chief specialist of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Committee on Management of State Inspections, reported to the regional police department that sporadic shots were fired at them Sunday in the city of Martakert by Azerbaijanis.

No casualties were reported after Azerbaijani military units opened small arms fire from combat outposts at workers who were carrying out agricultural activities in a pomegranate garden.

The agricultural work was suspended.

Artsakh police said they’ve notified the Russian peacekeepers on the shooting.