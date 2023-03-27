Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, plans to visit Azerbaijan on April 3.

March 27, 2023, 14:08 EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to head for Azerbaijan again

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In Azerbaijani capital Baku, Klaar will attend the opening ceremony of the Euro Club by the European youth ambassadors, and in cooperation with the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, according to the informed sources of Haqqin.az, news.am informs.