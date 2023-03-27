Massive protests broke out across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, on Sunday after Gallant called on the government to suspend the PM’s controversial effort to overhaul the nation’s judiciary system.

March 27, 2023, 11:59 Massive protests in Israel after Netanyahu fires defense minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Israeli Prime Minister has been pushing his proposal to seize greater control over the selection of Supreme Court justices and restrict the court’s power over the parliament – the Knesset, a move which he claims seeks to balance the judiciary.

The plan has been condemned both internationally and domestically.

The defense minister warned that the ongoing unrest over the PM’s plan was putting Israel’s national security at risk, and that therefore he could not support it.

In Tel Aviv, three police officers were injured when law enforcement agencies began dispersing protesters early morning on Monday, according to Jerusalem Post.