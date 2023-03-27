On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.
Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to the preventive actions of the servicemen of the Artsakh Republic Armed Forces on combat duty in the mentioned area, the advance attempt of the Azerbaijani unit was stopped.