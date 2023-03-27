On March 27, around 9 AM, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in the direction of one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor soil road, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to the preventive actions of the servicemen of the Artsakh Republic Armed Forces on combat duty in the mentioned area, the advance attempt of the Azerbaijani unit was stopped.