‘Come to your senses now!’- President of Israel calls for halt to judicial overhaul after mass protests

Israel’s President has urged the government to halt its controversial judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Addressing the prime minister, lawmakers and government ministers, Herzog tweeted:

"Security, the economy, society - all are threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you. The eyes of the entire Jewish people are on you. The eyes of the whole world are on you.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately.

"I appeal to the heads of all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to put the citizens of the country above all else, and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay.

"Come to your senses now! This is not a political moment, this is a moment for leadership and responsibility."

The Israeli Prime Minister has been pushing his proposal to seize greater control over the selection of Supreme Court justices and restrict the court’s power over the parliament – the Knesset, a move which he claims seeks to balance the judiciary.

The plan has been condemned both internationally and domestically.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across Israel after Netanyahu fired defense minister Yoav Gallant.

In Tel Aviv, three police officers were injured when law enforcement agencies began dispersing protesters early morning on Monday, according to Jerusalem Post.


     

Azerbaijan is also trying to target inter-communal roads of Artsakh with false theses. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On March 24, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that they have registered the fact of the construction of the new Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road in Artsakh with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.

Armenian FM says many mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings found with Azerbaijan in peace talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have found mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings in the several rounds of peace treaty talks, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.

Transcript of Dutch FM’s speech debunks Azerbaijani disinformation: ambassador was indeed summoned over ICJ ruling

The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has again spread disinformation in an attempt to mislead both its own society and the international community.

Armenia calls for strong international engagement and pressure on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin Corridor

Armenia is calling for a strong international engagement and pressure on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.

69 U.S. Representatives from 18 states seek termination of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

A bipartisan group of sixty-nine U.S. Representatives, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) once again called for ending military aid to Azerbaijan and sending $150 million in assistance to Artsakh and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Artsakh FM rules out 'integration' into Azerbaijan

Artsakh Foreign Minister Sergey Gazaryan on Thursday strongly rejected any talks on Artsakh’s “integration” into Azerbaijan sought by Baku.

Russia calls for resumption of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks

Russia has expressed concern over the growing number of incidents taking place in Nagorno Karabakh where it has around 2000 peacekeepers.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.

Quake jolts Iran, also felt in Artsakh

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Aram Manukyan's birth organized in the capital

On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.

The Republican Stage of the Militarized Pentathlon Competitions Kicked off in Stepanakert

On March 2, the republican stage of the militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan. Four teams participated in the competitions. 7-8 grade schoolboys from the regions of the Republic of Artsakh and public educational institutions of Stepanakert took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at farmers in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at farmers in Artsakh Wednesday morning.

Only civilians and humanitarian goods are transported along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another disinformation claiming that the Armenian side, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, transported troops and ammunition along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Azerbaijan again cuts off Artsakh’s gas supply

Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the line of contact in the Shushi-Lisagor sector

The armed forces of Azerbaijan, once again violating the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, on March 25 in the Shushi-Lisagor sector violated the line of contact established by the same document and ensured a certain positional advancement in the territory of the Artsakh Republic , informed Artsakh Information Headquarters.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found

The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.

Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

‘Come to your senses now!’- President of Israel calls for halt to judicial overhaul after mass protests

Police use water cannons to disperse Tel Aviv protesters against Netanyahu

Another quake hits central Turkey

White House: US does not seek war with Iran, any other armed conflict in region

