‘Come to your senses now!’- President of Israel calls for halt to judicial overhaul after mass protests

Israel’s President has urged the government to halt its controversial judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Addressing the prime minister, lawmakers and government ministers, Herzog tweeted:

"Security, the economy, society - all are threatened. The eyes of all the people of Israel are on you. The eyes of the entire Jewish people are on you. The eyes of the whole world are on you.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately.

"I appeal to the heads of all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to put the citizens of the country above all else, and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay.

"Come to your senses now! This is not a political moment, this is a moment for leadership and responsibility."

The Israeli Prime Minister has been pushing his proposal to seize greater control over the selection of Supreme Court justices and restrict the court’s power over the parliament – the Knesset, a move which he claims seeks to balance the judiciary.

The plan has been condemned both internationally and domestically.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across Israel after Netanyahu fired defense minister Yoav Gallant.

In Tel Aviv, three police officers were injured when law enforcement agencies began dispersing protesters early morning on Monday, according to Jerusalem Post.