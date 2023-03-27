Donara Arstamyan, a 40-year-old pedagogue, who was born and grew up, and then worked as a teacher in the village of Avetaranots, Artsakh’s Askeran region, continues to live with a great optimism.

March 27, 2023, 10:14 Hoping to find the lost..The story of a woman

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress,” Donara Grigoryan said: "After the 44-day war, I lost the most precious thing - my homeland.

Now I teach at Stepanakert's school number 8. I try to preserve the Artsakh culture as much as I can. And for this purpose, I have founded the brand "Kotet" and make jewelry with the images of the crosses of the Gayane Monastery of Avetaranots, and the angels of Shushi St. Ghazanchetsots Church. I want the cross-bearers to have faith in God, and the angels to be their guardians," says our interlocutor.

The experienced pedagogue notices that the springs have no longer the same scent and color, but she continues to pray for the peace in Armenia and Artsakh.