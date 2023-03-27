Artsakh's Patara continues creating amid the ongoing blockade

After the disastrous war of 2020, 54 displaced families settled in the Patara community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Patara community Valery Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Most of the residents have a job. The village has sawmill and coal processing plants, as well as three small bakeries.

People are engaged in agricultural work. They cultivate the arable lands, hopIing that everything will be settled and lasting peace will be established in our homeland. We often try to inspire hope in the youth, giving an example of the hard days during the first Artsakh war and the achieved result," said V. Ghahramanyan.

''350 hectares of autumn sowing have been done, and for the spring sowing work we have also included previously uncultivated lands.

"There are four shopping centers in the village. Shopkeepers serve residents at a decent level. The roads are equipped with night lighting devices, but due to power outages, we do not use them during this time,'' he said.

Touching upon the problems of the village, V. Ghahramanyan singled out the need for the construction of a gym for the new school building and generalized that if there is peace, everything will be settled.