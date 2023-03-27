Police use water cannons to disperse Tel Aviv protesters against Netanyahu

Israeli police dispersed participants of a spontaneous anti-government rally that was held for several hours on the Ayalon highway in eastern Tel Aviv, according to Israeli TV Channel 13

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The protesters blocked the highway for several hours, set fires and planned to remain on the road at least until morning. According to estimates by the private company Crowd Solutions, cited by the TV channel, there were around 105,000 people in the area with the largest concentration of protesters.

At 3 a.m. (same as Moscow time), the police, who had not intervened in the events so far, began to push back the protesters. Some of the protesters began to resist the police, there were clashes, the police began to actively use water cannons.

The reason for the protests, which began in Israel on the evening of March 26, was the resignation of the country's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, announced by Netanyahu. This decision was taken after Gallant, the day before, openly supported the suspension of the judicial reform promoted by the ruling coalition, which caused massive protests by the opposition.