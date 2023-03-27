EU calls on Belarus not to deploy Russia nuclear weapons on its territory

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Belarus on Sunday not to deploy Russian nuclear weapons on its territory, saying that it could face new sanctions if it does so.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 27 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean an irresponsible escalation & threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it is their choice. The EU stands ready to respond with further sanctions," Borrell wrote on Twitter.