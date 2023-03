The US does not seek war with Iran, or any other armed conflict in the region, said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

"We don't seek a war with Iran. We're not looking for an armed conflict with that country or another war in the region," Kirby said in an interview with CNN.