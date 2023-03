Another earthquake, this time with a magnitude of 4.7, was recorded in central Turkey, reports the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

March 25, 2023, 12:11 Another quake hits central Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers.

The epicenter of this quake was located 16 kilometers southwest of Elbistan town, with a population of 80,400, in Kahramanmaras Province.