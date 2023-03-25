Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian Ambassador to UN debunks Azeri accusations on “child soldiers”, letter published as official UNSC, GA document

Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan’s letter to the Secretary General has been published as an official document of the UNSC and the General Assembly.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 25 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Margaryan wrote the letter with reference to the groundless, repetitive and false accusations by Azerbaijan which have already been repudiated on several occasions.

Below is the full letter:

“I am writing with reference to the letter of the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan dated 26 January (A/77/714-S/2023/62) and its annex containing groundless, repetitive and false accusations, which have already been repudiated on several occasions. As ever, Azerbaijan’s allegations rely heavily upon deliberate distortions and fabrications. The statement claiming that “Armenia recruits children in armed forces and armed groups” is erroneous and intentionally deceptive, as is everything that follows this propagandistic narrative. To begin with, there is no evidence in the “report” by an unknown author to support Azerbaijan’s baseless claim that Armenia is recruiting child soldiers. While accusing Armenia of “actively using children in its armed forces and armed groups”, the “report” fails to provide any independent, credible sources beyond the self-serving references to Azerbaijan’s own statements, letters and communications. The very rare external references which Azerbaijan has included in its “report” to substantiate the “child recruitment” accusations are limited to the publications by Child Soldiers International from two decades ago. It could be of peculiar interest to recollect here that, back in 2008, citing “confidential sources”, the same organization observed that, in Azerbaijan, 17 -yearolds who graduated from military secondary schools could go straight into military service, and that military cadets as young as 17 years old were actually considered to be members of the armed forces. One could conclude, in this regard, that, in the light of the reports indicative of Azerbaijan’s systematic practice of recruiting individuals who have not attained the minimum age of 18 into the armed forces, the true purpose of the “report” is to divert attention from Azerbaijan’s own record of child recruitment. Azerbaijan’s practice of proliferating counter-allegations based on disinformation is not new. Suffice it to recall that, back in 2020, in the face of the mounting body of credible evidence and multiple international accounts confirming that Azerbaijan had, in fact, employed terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East and introduced them into the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,  Azerbaijan followed a similar pattern of behaviour by manufacturing a “report” which accused Armenia and a number of individuals of Armenian origin of nothing less than “terrorism”. As has already been communicated earlier through the letter of the Permanent Representative of Armenia dated 9 March 2021,  which essentially dismissed all “terrorism” allegations, and to which Azerbaijan has never responded, such accusations are based exclusively on anecdotal, uncorroborated information largely self-reported by Azerbaijan and, as such, can be considered as neither objective nor credible. Moreover, Azerbaijan’s continued references to its own defamatory publication, which targets individuals of Armenian origin by labelling them as “terrorists” or “mercenaries” with no proof whatsoever, is nothing short of sheer manifestation of incitement and promotion of racial hatred and discrimination by officials and public institutions – a policy from which Azerbaijan has been asked to refrain by the International Court of Justice.  It is, indeed, a source of grave concern that Azerbaijan’s narratives continue to be conceived and formulated exclusively from the perspective of hate and long - standing policies of Armenophobia. This is particularly true with reference to the allegations involving the non-governmental organizations engaged in nothing more than self-defence preparedness, education and training for the civilian population in Armenia, to which Azerbaijan continues to refer as “ethno-nationalist hate armed groups”, despite the fact that Azerbaijan’s claims that blatantly mischaracterize the character of such organizations and activities have been effectively repudiated during the inter-State proceedings within the International Court of Justice. Azerbaijan’s incessant speculations, at this time using the “child recruitment” narrative, are demonstrative of yet another ill-conceived effort to engage in one-sided propaganda and to obfuscate the well-known facts regarding the dire human rights situation in Azerbaijan, as well as those surrounding the causes and consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. At the core of such an intentionally deceptive narrative is the brazen denial of the mass atrocities committed against the Armenian people, as well as Azerbaijan’s ongoing policy of the use of force and threat of force to achieve its expansionist goals in our region. It has been well known and extensively documented that, for the past three decades, Azerbaijan has been actively promulgating dehumanizing anti-Armenian rhetoric, creating an image of an enemy among its public, including among children, as part of war preparations. According to the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance of the Council of Europe: “Political leaders, educational institutions and media have continued using hate speech against Armenians; an entire generation of Azerbaijanis has now grown up listening to this hateful rhetoric”.  Over the years, Azerbaijan has been weaponizing children for propaganda against Armenia and the Armenian people. The Advisory Committee on the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities of the Council of Europe has similarly observed the large extent of hate rhetoric, hostility and victimhood, which may have an impact on prospects for future reconciliation.  Notably, propagating hatred towards Armenians is part and parcel of early education in Azerbaijan, where preschoolers are asked to name their enemy and taught to respond “Armenians” in unison.  That a country where human rights are systematically abused and which continuously commits acts that “could amount to various war crimes in contravention of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, of which Azerbaijan is a party”  should resort to misusing the rights of the child for propaganda purposes amounts to an exceptional degree of hypocrisy that is only commensurate with the level of violence and criminality that Azerbaijan has steadily demonstrated in the region, in flagrant disregard of the rights of the children affected by Azerbaijan’s brutal, senseless aggression. Notably, the large-scale military hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 came to be accompanied by systematic indiscriminate attacks against the civilian infrastructure and civilian population, in violation of international humanitarian law, in particular, article 51 of Protocol I Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 1949. Azerbaijan’s indiscriminate attacks have taken the lives of children and left many wounded.  Azerbaijan continues to violate the rights of children, having caused crisis and displacement during its military attack against Armenia in September 2022, which exposed a number of villages and towns inside the territory of Armenia to massive attacks by heavy artillery and uncrewed aerial vehicles. As a result of such actions, the inalienable right to education has been violated for 25,000 children from the Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik Provinces of the Republic of Armenia. The ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor imposed since 12 December 2022, which has resulted in the disruption of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia and to the outside world, continues to have a detrimental effect on the rights of the children in Nagorno-Karabakh, whereby the activities of 41 kindergartens and 56 preschool groups had to be completely suspended, with 6,828 children essentially deprived of the opportunity to receive care and exercise their right to education. Azerbaijan needs to cease its glaring attempts to accuse Armenia of its own malfeasance, including by way of misusing the rights of the child for outright propaganda purposes, and commit, instead, in good faith, to the implementation of the existing legal obligations, including those stemming from the legally binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice. As a firm supporter of the goals, objectives and principles enshrined in the Safe Schools Declaration, the Principles and Guidelines on Children Associated with Armed Forces or Armed Groups (Paris Principles) and the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and Use of Child Soldiers, Armenia believes that the protection of the rights of all children and, in particular, those residing in conflict areas must be at the centre of all efforts in support of the collective commitment of leaving no child behind. I kindly ask that the present letter be circulated as a document of the General Assembly, under agenda items 30, 64, 66, 67, 68 and 132 and of the Security Council,” reads the letter.


     

Azerbaijan is also trying to target inter-communal roads of Artsakh with false theses. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On March 24, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that they have registered the fact of the construction of the new Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road in Artsakh with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.

Armenian FM says many mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings found with Azerbaijan in peace talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have found mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings in the several rounds of peace treaty talks, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.

Transcript of Dutch FM’s speech debunks Azerbaijani disinformation: ambassador was indeed summoned over ICJ ruling

The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has again spread disinformation in an attempt to mislead both its own society and the international community.

Armenia calls for strong international engagement and pressure on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin Corridor

Armenia is calling for a strong international engagement and pressure on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.

69 U.S. Representatives from 18 states seek termination of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

A bipartisan group of sixty-nine U.S. Representatives, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) once again called for ending military aid to Azerbaijan and sending $150 million in assistance to Artsakh and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Artsakh FM rules out 'integration' into Azerbaijan

Artsakh Foreign Minister Sergey Gazaryan on Thursday strongly rejected any talks on Artsakh’s “integration” into Azerbaijan sought by Baku.

Russia calls for resumption of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks

Russia has expressed concern over the growing number of incidents taking place in Nagorno Karabakh where it has around 2000 peacekeepers.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.

Quake jolts Iran, also felt in Artsakh

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Aram Manukyan's birth organized in the capital

On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.

The Republican Stage of the Militarized Pentathlon Competitions Kicked off in Stepanakert

On March 2, the republican stage of the militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan. Four teams participated in the competitions. 7-8 grade schoolboys from the regions of the Republic of Artsakh and public educational institutions of Stepanakert took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at farmers in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at farmers in Artsakh Wednesday morning.

Only civilians and humanitarian goods are transported along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another disinformation claiming that the Armenian side, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, transported troops and ammunition along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Azerbaijan again cuts off Artsakh’s gas supply

Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.

Accusing the Armenian side of the false thesis of transporting weapons and ammunition, Azerbaijan continues to target the civilian population at the same time. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.

MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found

The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.

Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

Another quake hits central Turkey

White House: US does not seek war with Iran, any other armed conflict in region

US carries out airstrikes in Syria

There could be no winner in war between Russia, US — Medvedev

