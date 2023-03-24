Azerbaijan is also trying to target inter-communal roads of Artsakh with false theses. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On March 24, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that they have registered the fact of the construction of the new Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road in Artsakh with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani side used this fact in the context that the Armenian side allegedly intends to use the mentioned road for the purpose of transporting weapons and ammunition.

In the meanwhile, the authorities of Artsakh have repeatedly announced and presented factual evidence that the mentioned road is used exclusively for the purpose of the movement of civilians and the transportation of humanitarian goods, taking into account the fact that since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijani government agencies have been keeping the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to the outer world, closed. The fact of the civilian significance of that road was irrefutably proven as a result of the Azerbaijani sabotage ambush attack on March 5, when the Azerbaijani terrorist group, in order to allegedly prevent the transfer of weapons, attacked and killed the police officers who were traveling from Stepanakert to the communities of Shushi region to perform a civil service.

Moreover, the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road with a mountainous and complex relief connects a number of communities of Shushi region (Lisagor, Yeghtsahogh, Hin Shen and Mets Shen) to the capital of Artsakh and other settlements. It is the only inter-community route bypassing the blocked Shushi highway, where road construction activities are needed to ensure relatively safe and accessible traffic.