Azerbaijan is also trying to target inter-communal roads of Artsakh with false theses. Ministry of Internal Affairs

On March 24, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed that they have registered the fact of the construction of the new Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road in Artsakh with the involvement of engineering and special equipment.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have found mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings in the several rounds of peace treaty talks, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.
The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has again spread disinformation in an attempt to mislead both its own society and the international community.
Armenia is calling for a strong international engagement and pressure on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor.
A bipartisan group of sixty-nine U.S. Representatives, led by Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) once again called for ending military aid to Azerbaijan and sending $150 million in assistance to Artsakh and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
Artsakh Foreign Minister Sergey Gazaryan on Thursday strongly rejected any talks on Artsakh’s “integration” into Azerbaijan sought by Baku.
Russia has expressed concern over the growing number of incidents taking place in Nagorno Karabakh where it has around 2000 peacekeepers.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.
The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.
On March 2, the republican stage of the militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan. Four teams participated in the competitions. 7-8 grade schoolboys from the regions of the Republic of Artsakh and public educational institutions of Stepanakert took part in the competition.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at farmers in Artsakh Wednesday morning.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another disinformation claiming that the Armenian side, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, transported troops and ammunition along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation that the Armenian side is allegedly using the Stepanakert-Ghaibalishen-Lisagor road to transport military supplies.
The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.
According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.
On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”
Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
