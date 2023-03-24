Armenian FM says many mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings found with Azerbaijan in peace talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have found mutually-acceptable, albeit non-ideal wordings in the several rounds of peace treaty talks, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Friday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: However, he stressed that the issues of primary importance are still under discussion.

“We were able to find non-ideal, but mutually-acceptable wordings around numerous issues,” the foreign minister told lawmakers during the parliamentary foreign relations committee hearings.

“There’ve been discussions, exchange of views, some compromised texts were drafted. Unfortunately, this pertains to the non-priority issues. All priority issues are still under discussion. And I won’t hesitate to say that in most part the positions of the parties are rather far from each other.”

The FM was asked by MP Agnessa Khamoyan to comment whether or not there’s any issue that Armenia and Azerbaijan have thus far agreed upon.

There is no mediation in this negotiations process, FM Mirzoyan said. He stressed that these negotiations are bilateral talks.

He said that Armenia is notifying the three Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – the US, Russia and France – on the peace treaty talks.