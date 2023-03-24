Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned of the disastrous consequences of a potential confrontation between the armies of Russia and the United States.

March 24, 2023, 15:26 There could be no winner in war between Russia, US — Medvedev

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS:In an interview with Russian media outlets and users of leading Russian social media network VKontakte, Medvedev said, "The first thing is, only a real conflict can decide which army is first, second or 21st. Secondly, it would be wrong to say that the US army is No. 1, while ours is No.2 for one simple reason. If these armies start a war, how could we say who the winner is? Obviously, there will be no winner."

A potential confrontation "would cause disastrous consequences," the politician warned. "And it would be impossible to say whose army is superior," he added, Tass informs.

According to Medvedev, the US army could have been considered the best "at least during that period when it was active on the ground - as usual, not on its own soil, at that," referring to the US occupation of Vietnam. He said he was shocked to learn that 3 million Vietnamese people had been killed in that conflict.

"Therefore, I would not speculate on whether one army is stronger than the other. A fighting army is a strong army," Medvedev concluded.