The Azerbaijani propaganda machine has again spread disinformation in an attempt to mislead both its own society and the international community.

March 24, 2023, 12:51 Transcript of Dutch FM’s speech debunks Azerbaijani disinformation: ambassador was indeed summoned over ICJ ruling

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade denied that the Netherlands Foreign Ministry summoned the Azerbaijani Ambassador over the non-compliance with the International Court of Justice ruling on the Lachin Corridor. Hajizade claimed that their Ambassador was not summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and that his last meeting at the ministry took place on his own initiative on March 15.

However, the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra himself said that the Azerbaijani Ambassador was called to the Foreign Ministry. The Dutch FM made the remarks during question time in parliament, the transcript of which is available online.

During the question time in parliament, Dutch lawmakers asked FM Hoekstra whether the government plans to contact the Azeri ambassador over his country’s non-compliance with the ICJ order.

“Yes, as we’ve said previously, on February 28 the Azerbaijani Ambassador was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a discussion on this issue, in order for the UN International Court decision to be fulfilled. During the conversation the Netherlands called upon Azerbaijan to comply with the decision of the international court. During this conversation, it was noted that the Netherlands does not share the limited explanations given by Azerbaijan on the decision, and that the court’s decision must be implemented entirely,” the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra told lawmakers.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.