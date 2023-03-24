ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment on March 24, according to the Nagorno Karabakh healthcare authorities.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Another 8 persons, together with their attendants, returned to Nagorno Karabakh following treatment in Armenia, the healthcare ministry said in a statement.

“Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system have been transported today, on March 24, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

8 patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with an accompanying persons.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

5 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

8 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 3 of them in critical condition.