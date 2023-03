The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The quake had a depth of 10km and an intensity of 7 on the MSK scale in the epicenter. It was felt in Armenia’s Syunik Province, in Vayots Dzor, Ararat and in Kotayk.

It was also felt in Artsakh.