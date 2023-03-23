Protesters block Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris

The biggest airport in France was blocked on Thursday as anti-government demonstrators launched a Black Thursday of chaos – while also warning King Charles to cancel a State Visit, Evening Standard reported.

Militant trade unionists closed down approach roads to Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

“It is absolute pandemonium here,” said a would-be air passenger who asked to be referred to as Trevor, 19.

“Taxis are all at a standstill, so we’re being forced to walk on the roads with all our luggage.”

A Paris Airports spokesman confirmed that “Terminal 1 is blocked by activists, as well as road access to other areas.”

Such scenes were replicated across France, as oil depots, town halls, ports, and other transport links were blockaded.

It came as a mass security operation rolled into action on the first day of state-sanctioned marches since President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote.

There have been constant nigh time riots since the measure was forced through by decree last Thursday, and now millions are set to gather during the day.