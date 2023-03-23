Artsakh FM rules out 'integration' into Azerbaijan

Artsakh Foreign Minister Sergey Gazaryan on Thursday strongly rejected any talks on Artsakh’s “integration” into Azerbaijan sought by Baku.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "I do not even want to use this wording of the Azerbaijani authorities,” he told a video conference on 100 days of the Artsakh blockade, Panorama.am informs.

Gazaryan stressed that Artsakh “will continue its struggle for the international recognition of its exercised right to self-determination.”

"Despite all the difficulties caused by the blockade, the people of Artsakh are committed to the path they have embarked on and will make every effort, hoping for the active participation of the Diaspora Armenians and its partners from around the world in their struggle," the Artsakh FM said.

Sergey Ghazaryan urged to stop using terms like "integration" and "reintegration”.

"The word “integration” is commonly perceived in a positive light. In the case of Azerbaijan any such wording is excluded. There cannot be any integration between the Armenians of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, it is ruled out," he underscored.