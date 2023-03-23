We are really concerned by the increasing hostile rhetoric and the growing number of incidents in Nagorno Karabakh. Zakharova

Russia has expressed concern over the growing number of incidents taking place in Nagorno Karabakh where it has around 2000 peacekeepers.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are really concerned by the increasing hostile rhetoric and the growing number of incidents in Nagorno Karabakh, and the unwillingness of the parties to reach an agreement in resolving the situation around Lachin Corridor,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, adding that there is no alternative to the peace process. “We are resolute in this matter and we reaffirm our stance,” she added.

Zakharova called for a resumption of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

“We call on the parties to display restraint in their statements and actions, to resume negotiations in all directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, including unblocking of transport connections, border delimitation, preparation of the peace treaty, holding of meetings between public figures and parliamentarians and other [directions],” she said.

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also commented on their attitude towards the involvement of the West in this matter.

“Major problems emerged as soon as they appeared. Behind the talk on the desire for peace and to help we see things in the real process that entirely contradict the West’s statements,” Zakharova said.