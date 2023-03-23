As a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, there are fields that have suffered irreversible damage: branches of the economy, particularly agriculture, educational andfinancial systems.

March 23, 2023, 14:59 Artsakh State Minister presented the socio-economic consequences of the ongoing blockade

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan said, referring to the socio-economic consequences of the 102-day-long blockade during the teleconference held on March 23.

"Only local tax revenues have reduced by 70%, there is a high rate of unemployment. The GDP has significantly reduced, only 20% of economic entities operating in Artsakh have stopped their activities, and the rest are somehow trying to maintain their existence with the state support.

As a result of the war of 2020, 9,000 citizens were forcibly displaced from the territories occupied by Azerbaijan;15,000 of them live in Artsakh, and after suffering so many difficulties, they now have to face the severe consequences of the blockade," detailed G. Nersisyan, adding that relying on the help of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the Artsakh representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, during the mentioned period it was possible to obtain a minimum amount of food, medicine and basic necessities through them.

Seriously ill patients from Artsakh are transferred to Armenian specialized medical facilities with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC. Planned surgeries continue to be suspended in medical facilities operating under Healthcare Ministry of Artsakh.

He highly appreciated the support shown by the Armenian Diaspora, expressing his gratitude to all those who had been with Artsakh all that time and were doing everything to solve the problems facing the country and mitigate the severe consequences.

"Without your support, we will be in much more difficult conditions. But I also want to state that the efforts of individuals are not enough. I am sure that Diaspora Armenians have much greater potential, and if they unite it, assess the situation soberly and rationally, they can provide greater support.

Addressing the international community, he emphasized that starting from September 27, 2020, crimes incompatible with the current days and times, blatant attempts to violate basic human rights are taking place around the clock.

"The international community continues to remain silent. That is why Azerbaijan strengthens its aggressive policy every day.

For three months, Azerbaijan has not been criticized by the international community objectively and taking advantage of the shown passivity and inaction, Azerbaijan even has intensified its actions by committing murders. The decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of the United Nations, which defined the duty of Azerbaijan to unblock the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, have remained unrealized," concluded the State Minister.