March 23, 2023, 13:30 Negotiations can only take place in an international format, and the most important component must be the guarantees of fulfilling the assumed obligations. Sergey Ghazaryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, said Friday during the press conference.



"After the 44-Day war, meetings were held on humanitarian and technical issues with the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. The Azerbaijani side tried to distort the last meetings and their agenda.



However, as we mentioned, the purpose of that meeting was to discuss the issues related to unblocking, electricity supply and gas supply. Misrepresentation by the Azerbaijani side is unacceptable.

At the same time, we are ready to hold meetings in the same format to resolve the mentioned issues through the mediation of the Russian peacekeepers. As for the full negotiation process, we have repeatedly stated that such meetings can only take place in an international format.

Our reasoning is quite simple: given that the Azerbaijani side has violated the agreements reached in the format of the Minsk Group with the inclusion of three large countries: France, the United States, Russia, how can it not violate our bilateral format?” the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh noted.