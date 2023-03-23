Artsakhpress

International

Powerful earthquake kills 4, injures 80 in Afghanistan

At least four people were confirmed dead and 80 more injured as a 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Afghanistan on Tuesday night, spokesman of the Public Health Ministry Sharafat Zaman Amar said Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 23 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Latest reports that we have collected indicate four dead and 80 others injured," Amar told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official added that the number of casualties could go up as collecting information from provinces continued.

Abidullah Alkozai, head of Natural Disaster Management Authority in the eastern Laghman province, confirmed that two people including a child were killed and 20 others injured in the province on Tuesday night.

A total of 167 houses had been damaged or destroyed due to the quake in Laghman province, he said.

Qari Maazudin Ahmadi, the provincial director of Information and Culture in the northern Badakhshan province, confirmed that the quake injured one person and partially damaged or destroyed more than 50 houses in Badakhshan province.

The quake, according to officials, has claimed two lives in the northern Takhar province and injured 10 others in the eastern Paktika province.

Shafiullah Rahimi, the spokesman for Ministry of Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, told Xinhua that "the quake inflicted casualties" as the process of collecting information from across the country continued.

The strong earthquake with an epicenter in the northern Badakhshan province jolted parts of Afghanistan, including the capital city Kabul, and northwest Pakistan at 9:17 p.m. local time on Tuesday.


     

Politics

Dutch foreign ministry summons Azeri ambassador to communicate need to fully implement ICJ ruling on Lachin Corridor

The Azerbaijani Ambassador was invited to the Dutch foreign ministry to communicate the need to fully implement the ICJ decision and unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Federation of Armenian Organisations in the Netherlands (FAON) reported.

Secretary of Security Council to visit Baltic states next week

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan plans to visit the Baltic states next week, Grigoryan’s office announced.

Blinken says there’s 'moment of opportunity' for peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Armenia and Azerbaijan may soon reach a peace agreement.

PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights adopts statement on unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan

The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a statement regarding the unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, Armenian delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan said on March 22.

Iran vows to use entire potential to resolve regional issues peacefully

The development of relations with neighbors is among Iran’s foreign policy priorities and Armenia is of great importance in this policy, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said at a press briefing in Yerevan.

Armenia’s letter to UN Secretary General on Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression published as UNSC and GA official document

Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan’s letter to the Secretary General has been published as an official document of the UNSC and the General Assembly.

John Kirby: We urge all sides to deescalate tension

A senior Biden administration official has called for de-escalation and an end to violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Aram Manukyan's birth organized in the capital

On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.

The Republican Stage of the Militarized Pentathlon Competitions Kicked off in Stepanakert

On March 2, the republican stage of the militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan. Four teams participated in the competitions. 7-8 grade schoolboys from the regions of the Republic of Artsakh and public educational institutions of Stepanakert took part in the competition.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at farmers in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at farmers in Artsakh Wednesday morning.

Only civilians and humanitarian goods are transported along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread another disinformation claiming that the Armenian side, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, transported troops and ammunition along the Stepanakert-Ghaybalishen-Lisagor forest road, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Azerbaijan again cuts off Artsakh’s gas supply

Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.

''Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days''. Rally held in Stepanakert

On March 21, on the initiative of the Artsakh Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and with the participation of youth and non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, a rally entitled “Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days”, was held in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

During the blockade of Artsakh, 422 people reunited with their families. ICRC provides data

According to published data, since the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the world, 422 people have been reunited with their families with the efforts of the ICRC mission.

Military

MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found

The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.

Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Videos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Powerful earthquake kills 4, injures 80 in Afghanistan

EU countries spent over €15,6 billion on Azerbaijani gas in 2022

Japan to provide $470 million to Ukraine

Russia, China set far-reaching, ambitious goals — Putin

