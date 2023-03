The Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a statement regarding the unlawful blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, Armenian delegate to PACE Vladimir Vardanyan said on March 22.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardanyan said he will present details soon.