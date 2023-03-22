Exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Aram Manukyan's birth organized in the capital

On March 22, an exhibition dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, a devotee of the Armenian national liberation movement, a public figure of the First Republic of Armenia, the founder of the newest Armenian statehood, ARF party member, was organized at the Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic.

Norayr Mkrtchyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic made an opening speech at the event.

"Today, being present at the event dedicated to the 144th anniversary of the birth of Aram Manukyan, the founding father of the First Republic of Armenia, and talking about his heroic life, whose geography stretches from Baku to Kars, from Van to Yerevan, we can implicitly confirm that Aram Manukyan has left for us and the future generation a message of the greatest national bio-moral importance, that is, to rely only on our own strength, never to be discouraged, to continue the struggle for freedom and independence until the victorious end," the minister noted.