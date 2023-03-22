The Republican Stage of the Militarized Pentathlon Competitions Kicked off in Stepanakert

On March 2, the republican stage of the Militarized Pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Four teams participated in the competitions. 7-8 grade schoolboys from the regions of the Republic of Artsakh and the public educational institutions of Stepanakert took part in the competition.

Each team consisted of five participants and one coach-representative.

"The Militarized Pentathlon competitions, organized through joint efforts of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh and the Ministry of Defense, have become traditional.

The aim of the organization of the competition is to bring up worthy defenders for Motherland.



The winners of the competition will be awarded with valuable gifts and monetary prizes by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.