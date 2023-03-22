Azerbaijani military opens fire at farmers in Artsakh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire at farmers in Artsakh Wednesday morning.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the Martuni regional police department received a report that around 9:30am, Chartar town residents of H. Harutyunyan, A. Ghahramanyan, M. Jivanyan, G. Ghukasyan, K. Davtyan, A. Adamyan, and D. Davtyan were targeted by the shots fired by the Azerbaijani army while doing agricultural work in the vineyards in Chartar.

Sporadic fire was opened toward these civilians from the Azerbaijani military positions adjacent to the aforesaid vineyards

As a result, the agricultural work was stopped.

No one was injured.

The respective information was passed on to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.