The development of relations with neighbors is among Iran’s foreign policy priorities and Armenia is of great importance in this policy, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said at a press briefing in Yerevan.

March 22, 2023, 15:08 Iran vows to use entire potential to resolve regional issues peacefully

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am visiting Armenia at the invitation of my colleague as part of consultations, and yesterday and today we had productive discussions with my Armenian colleague, as well the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. Iran’s stable position in the issue of establishing sustainable peace in the region was underscored during these discussions. And during our meetings we underscored that Iran is always a reliable partner in establishing peace and security,” Ali Bagheri Kani said.

The Iranian Deputy FM said that the regional countries themselves are the guarantors of peace and stability, and that the presence of foreign forces can’t ensure the stability and peace because these forces pursue other goals.

When asked about the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin Corridor and occupation of sovereign territories of Armenia, as well as the fake narratives on “Western Azerbaijan” and “Southern Azerbaijan”, the Iranian Deputy FM said: “God has created diplomats in order to achieve the establishment of stability through peaceful dialogue. I assume that the leaders of the regional countries are wise enough to choose dialogue for resolving issues. And Iran will use its entire capacity and potential to give a solution to the issues through peaceful dialogue.”