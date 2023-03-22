John Kirby: We urge all sides to deescalate tension

A senior Biden administration official has called for de-escalation and an end to violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “Broadly speaking, what we’ve said before is we urge all sides here to de-escalate,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a press briefing when asked on the Biden administration’s position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “We don’t want to see any of this violence, and we want to see all sides take appropriate steps to de-escalate the tension and to stop the violence.”