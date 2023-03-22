EU countries spent over €15,6 billion on Azerbaijani gas in 2022

EU-members Italy, Greece and Bulgaria imported Azerbaijani gas worth around €15,6 billion in 2022, Interfax reported citing data from Eurostat.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In 2021, Azerbaijan’s gas exports to EU countries totaled only €3,8 billion.

In 2022, most of the Azeri gas (€13,2 billion) was bought by Italy. The figures for Greece and Bulgaria stood at €1,9 billion and €383 million respectively. Azerbaijan plans to further increase its gas exports to the EU.