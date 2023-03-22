French senator Valérie Boyer has reiterated solidarity and deep friendship with the Armenian people amid the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
French senator Valérie Boyer expresses solidarity with Armenians as blockade of Lachin Corridor passes 100 days
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin corridor for 100 days, cutting off Nagorno-Karabakh and its 120,000 inhabitants from the rest of the world, in general indifference. I have a thought for all the Armenians and I want to show them once again my solidarity and my deep friendship,” the senator tweeted, along with a photo of herself at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan during an earlier visit.