March 22, 2023, 13:16 Armenia’s letter to UN Secretary General on Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression published as UNSC and GA official document

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full letter as published by the UN.

“I am writing with regard to Azerbaijan’s continued policy of aggression, incessant territorial claims and instigation of violence against Armenia and the Armenian people. One distinct example of Azerbaijan’s aggressive ambitions can be found in the recent letter submitted by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan (A/77/706-S/2023/43), which alludes to so-called “Western Azerbaijan”, ostensibly implying the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s hostile conduct and expansionist rhetoric are yet another demonstration of the intent to continue on the path of aggression and to use territorial aspirations as a pretext for new hostilities. It is becoming increasingly obvious that, emboldened by the use of force in the past, Azerbaijan seeks to normalize violence and ethnic hatred for territorial acquisition, in utter disregard of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Evidently, the lack of accountability for the past crimes has created fertile ground for elevating the instigation of Armenophobia to the level of State policy in Azerbaijan. Over the years, the prominent historic, cultural and religious heritage of the Armenian communities in territories that came under the control of Azerbaijani authorities has been razed to the ground. Azerbaijan has virtually annihilated every trace of the civilizational presence of Armenians in all the territories currently under its control, in particular in Nakhijevan, as well as in the occupied parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and in other areas. The barbaric destruction of the Armenian churches and Old Jugha cemetery with over 5,000 khachkars (medieval Christian cross-stones), which was carried out in 1998-2005, is a stark indicator of the policy of cultural genocide by the country positioning itself as a “model of tolerance and multiculturalism”. Notably, Azerbaijan has rejected all requests for international fact-finding missions to research the extent to which the valuable remnants of medieval culture came under destruction in Nakhijevan.

The cultivation of racism and anti-Armenian hatred, along with the continued incitement of violence on ethnic and religious grounds, with a particular focus on young people and children, have come to be well documented in numerous reports of international organizations, including the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, revealing the systemic nature of racial profiling, hateful and incendiary rhetoric, the prevailing sense of impunity and the glorification of hate crime perpetrators in Azerbaijan. To this day, Azerbaijan has not undertaken any measures to bring those responsible for anti-Armenian hate crimes to justice and has, instead, adopted legislation prohibiting entry to the country of any person of Armenian origin, regardless of their citizenship, “because the authorities would be unable to provide them with security since they are ethnic Armenians”.

Azerbaijan’s promulgation of inflammatory rhetoric, expansionist threats and attempts to rewrite and weaponize history to justify criminal acts of aggression only serve to further destabilize the situation in the region and are detrimental to the creation of sustainable foundations for peace and security. I kindly ask that the present letter be circulated as a document of the General Assembly, under agenda items 30, 66, 67, 68 and 132, and of the Security Council.”