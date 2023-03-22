Patel: Blinken offered assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan in peace discussions

During his recent telephone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his continued support on the US assistance in peace discussions. This was stated by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, during Tuesday’s department press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Obviously [this being done] through Secretary Blinken’s commitment to this issue, when Ambassador Reeker was leading this portfolio through his work, and now through the work of Lou Bono as well," Patel said.

Answering the question whether Antony Blinken raised the issues related to human rights in Azerbaijan during his conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Patel stated that he does not have specifics to get into about the diplomatic engagements.

"But of course, human rights is something that we raise regularly [during contacts] with all our partners, including those in the South Caucasus," added the principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department.