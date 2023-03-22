The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.
MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense announced.
French senator Valérie Boyer has reiterated solidarity and deep friendship with the Armenian people amid the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
During his recent telephone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his continued support on the US assistance in peace discussions. This was stated by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, during Tuesday’s department press briefing.
Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 100th day of the blockade by Azerbaijan.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani announced Tuesday a two-day working visit to Armenia.
The 100th day of the illegal blockade of the internationally recognised Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor.
Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia referred to the threats by an “eco-activist” to kill Armenians and drink their blood.
On March 21, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 100-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.
On March 21, on the initiative of the Artsakh Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and with the participation of youth and non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, a rally entitled “Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days”, was held in Stepanakert's Revival Square.
According to published data, since the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the world, 422 people have been reunited with their families with the efforts of the ICRC mission.
The Armenian Church has asked the UN, the European Union and world leaders to take action to achieve Azerbaijan’s compliance with the World Court ruling ordering it to open the Lachin Corridor on the 100th day of the blockade.
In the Chapar community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, due to the lack of the agricultural machinery, the spring planting works are not completed within the specified time.
The Astghashen community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh has 140 households.
In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.
According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.
On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”
Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
